Putin Proposes Pouring Extra $163Mln Into State-Financed Micro-Loans To SMEs

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 08:26 PM

Putin Proposes Pouring Extra $163Mln Into State-Financed Micro-Loans to SMEs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed on Monday to stream 12 billion rubles ($163 million) toward the recapitalization of state-administered agencies issuing micro-loans to individual small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) in Russia's regions.

"In almost all subjects of the Russian Federation, state structures have been created and are working quite successfully to provide micro-financial support to individual entrepreneurs, family enterprises and small businesses. I propose to recapitalize without delay these small, but rather efficient regional development institutions and allocate 12 billion rubles for these purposes," Putin said at a virtual government meeting.

The Russian president said that these funds have been earmarked within national projects for the SME support in the coming years and can, therefore, become available already this year.

