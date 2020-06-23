Putin Proposes Raising Income Tax From 13% to 15% on Yearly Income Over $72,850

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday suggested raising income tax, currently applied at flat rate of 13 percent, to 15 percent on yearly income over 5 million rubles ($72,850)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday suggested raising income tax, currently applied at flat rate of 13 percent, to 15 percent on yearly income over 5 million rubles ($72,850).

"Starting January 1, [I propose] changing the income tax rate from 13 percent to 15 percent for those who earn more than 5 million rubles a year.

I will say at once that the raised rate will apply not to the entire income but to the portion of it which exceeds 5 million," Putin said in a televised address.