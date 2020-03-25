UrduPoint.com
Putin Proposes Support Measures For Economically Vulnerable Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 07:53 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday proposed several financial support measures designed to safeguard the country's unemployed population, those on medical leave and those who have taken out loans and mortgages, at the same time as he urged employers not to increase unemployment levels during the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday proposed several financial support measures designed to safeguard the country's unemployed population, those on medical leave and those who have taken out loans and mortgages, at the same time as he urged employers not to increase unemployment levels during the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

During a televised address, Putin stated that the Russian economy, like the rest of the world, was facing economic pressures due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and that it was necessary to take measures to protect vulnerable members of the population, such as the unemployed.

"Now, with the exception of certain categories of citizens, the maximum unemployment benefit is limited to 8,000 rubles ($101) a month. I propose increasing it to the minimum wage, that is, 12,130 rubles," Putin said during a televised address.

The president also proposed raising the financial support given to those currently on sick leave and those who have been made redundant in line with the Russian minimum wage.

"It is necessary to support those who are on sick leave or have lost their jobs. Currently, sick leave is calculated based on the length of service of the employee and their salary. Consequently, employees, especially young people, are only entitled to receive extremely low sick leave payments.

This, of course, is unfair. I propose to establish the sick pay rate on the basis of the minimum wage. This rate will be in place until the end of the year and then we will review the situation," Putin remarked.

Measures should also be enacted to support those who have taken out loans and mortgages, Putin stated.

"Loans taken out by citizens is another area of concern. It is clear that with a sharp decline in income, it is difficult or simply impossible to repay debt as in the past. I propose establishing a moratorium on both consumer and mortgage loans," the president remarked.

Putin added that those who find their monthly salary decrease by more than 30 percent should have the right to temporarily suspend payments. The president stated that this should take place "of course, without any penalties."

The president also urged employers to retain their workforce during the period of economic instability caused by the COVID-19 outbreak in order to prevent an increase in unemployment levels.

"Our most important task and I appeal to all employers now, is to ensure stability in the labor market and prevent a surge in unemployment. The state will assist businesses in solving these problems," Putin stated.

