Putin Proposes To Prepare New National Project On Data Economy
Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2023 | 07:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday proposed to prepare a new national project on the formation of data economy until 2030.
"I propose to prepare a new national project for the period up to 2030 within a year, namely the national project for the formation of a data economy," Putin said at a technological forum.