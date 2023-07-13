Putin Proposes to Prepare New National Project on Data Economy

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday proposed to prepare a new national project on the formation of data economy until 2030

"I propose to prepare a new national project for the period up to 2030 within a year, namely the national project for the formation of a data economy," Putin said at a technological forum.