MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday assessed the rate of growth of the country's trade with the West African states as positive and expressed his hopes for the further development of relations with the entire African continent.

"In general, Russia has a considerable trade turnover, and, most importantly, a very good rate of trade growth. We hope that during your chairmanship of this organization, a significant contribution will also be made to the development of relations with your country, with the members of the organization, and with the entire African continent," Putin said at a meeting with Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, who currently chairs the Economic Community of West African States.

The Russian president also said that it was necessary to continue working on the development of trade, economic and humanitarian relations with Africa, mentioning that Russia was planning to hold the second Russia-Africa summit in 2023 in Saint-Petersburg.

The first Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum took place in the Russian resort city of Sochi on October 23-24, 2019, and was co-hosted by Egypt. The participating states outlined priority areas for economic cooperation with the aim of achieving concrete goals in the coming years. These cover Russian-African cooperation in a variety of fields, including politics, security, the economy, science, technology and culture.