UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Reiterates Russia's Condemnation Of Attack On Saudi Oil Facilities Ahead Of Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 04:28 PM

Putin Reiterates Russia's Condemnation of Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities Ahead of Visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that whoever stood behind the attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities, Russia firmly condemned these types of activities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that whoever stood behind the attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities, Russia firmly condemned these types of activities.

Russia's Foreign Ministry first openly condemned the attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities in a statement on September 16, just two days after the attack. While the Yemeni Houthi rebel movement claimed responsibility for the attacks, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo accused Iran of being behind them. Tehran has refuted the US allegations.

"I would like to repeat � no matter who instigated the attack, [Russia] condemns these types of activities," Putin told reporters ahead of his visit to the middle Eastern country.

Additionally, Putin said Russia viewed Saudi Arabia as a friendly nation and intended to continue developing its bilateral relations with Riyadh.

"We view Saudi Arabia as a friendly nation and I personally have very good relations with the Saudi King [Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud] and Crown Prince [Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud].

[Bilateral] relations are developing in practically all spheres," Putin said.

The Russian president noted Saudi Arabia's leading role in the global energy sector and said Moscow placed great importance on continuing developing relations with Riyadh particularly in this field.

The drone attacks on two Saudi Aramco plants, in Abqaiq and Khurais, were carried out on September 14. Due to the significant damage that was done to the facilities, the production of around 5.7 million barrels of crude oil per day was temporarily hindered, accounting for over a half of Saudi Arabia's total daily output.

Putin is due to visit Saudi Arabia on October 14. During his visit the Russian leader is expected to meet with King Salman and the crown prince. On Thursday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that about 30 documents, both commercial and interdepartmental, were being prepared for signing ahead of Putin's visit. Putin is also due to attend the first meeting of the Russian-Saudi economic council.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Drone Attack Iran Moscow Russia Riyadh Oil Visit Saudi Tehran Vladimir Putin Saudi Arabia September October All Million Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Turkish President Erdogan to visit Pakistan on Oct ..

4 minutes ago

Bullish trend dominates PSX throughout week, index ..

4 minutes ago

UAE-Saudi Co-ordination Council&#039;s Environment ..

15 minutes ago

Dubai Electronic Security Center partners with reg ..

16 minutes ago

Islamabad police reunite lost teenagers

4 minutes ago

Red-hot Medvedev beats Tsitsipas to reach Shanghai ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.