Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with permanent members of the Russian Security Council the implementation of major international projects, including the construction of gas pipelines, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with permanent members of the Russian Security Council the implementation of major international projects, including the construction of gas pipelines, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"The issues of implementing major international projects in the sphere of gas pipeline construction were also touched upon," Peskov told reporters.