Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Coordination to Ensure Stability in Oil Market - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud discussed coordination between the two countries in order to ensure stability in the global oil market, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"Issues of Russian-Saudi coordination were considered in order to ensure stability in the global oil market. Both sides highly appreciated the efforts within OPEC+, and confirmed their intention to continue to adhere to the agreements reached," the statement says.

In addition, bin Salman informed Putin that at the upcoming international Russian Energy Week forum in Moscow from October 12-14, Saudi Arabia would be represented at a decent level.