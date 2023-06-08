Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Energy Market, OPEC+ Cooperation - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed stability of the energy market and cooperation within the OPEC+ alliance during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud," the Kremlin said in a statement.

According to the statement, the sides discussed the issue of maintaining "stability of the global energy market".

"Both sides highly appreciated the level of cooperation within the framework of OPEC+, which makes it possible to take timely and effective steps to maintain a balance between supply and demand for oil. The importance of the agreements reached in this regard during the recent ministerial meeting in Riyadh was noted," the statement read.

The sides also talked about measures to deepen trade relations, implement joint projects "in the field of investment, transport logistics, energy."