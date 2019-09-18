Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Discussed Attack on Oil Refineries in Phone Call - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud discussed the situation in connection with the recent drone attack on Saudi oil refineries, the Kremlin said in a statement Wednesday.

"The situation in connection with the attack on oil refineries in Saudi Arabia was discussed. Vladimir Putin expressed concern in this regard and spoke out for a thorough and objective investigation of what happened," the statement said.