UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Discussed Attack On Oil Refineries In Phone Call - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 04:43 PM

Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Discussed Attack on Oil Refineries in Phone Call - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud discussed the situation in connection with the recent drone attack on Saudi oil refineries, the Kremlin said in a statement Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud discussed the situation in connection with the recent drone attack on Saudi oil refineries, the Kremlin said in a statement Wednesday.

"The situation in connection with the attack on oil refineries in Saudi Arabia was discussed. Vladimir Putin expressed concern in this regard and spoke out for a thorough and objective investigation of what happened," the statement said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Drone Attack Russia Oil Saudi Vladimir Putin Saudi Arabia Saud Mohammed Bin Salman

Recent Stories

AUD ranks as UAE’s top institution for employabi ..

16 minutes ago

Anadolu Agency to launch 17th war journalism progr ..

3 minutes ago

WAPDA hydel stations register 36 percent increased ..

3 minutes ago

US Sanctions Prevent Caracas From Getting Material ..

22 minutes ago

Huawei eyes computer market as US squeezes telecom ..

22 minutes ago

Russian Su-35 performs at Istanbul aerospace festi ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.