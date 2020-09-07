UrduPoint.com
Putin, Saudi King Discuss G20 Talks, OPEC+ Deal Implementation, COVID-19 Vaccine - Kremlin

Mon 07th September 2020 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud held a phone conversation about preparations for the G20 summit, the implementation of the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal, and the joint production of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19, the Kremlin said on Monday.

The conversation was held at Riyadh's initiative, the Kremlin noted.

"In the context of Saudi Arabia's presidency in the G20, they discussed preparations for the meeting of G20 heads of state and government, which will be held in November," the Kremlin said in a statement.

"Both sides expressed satisfaction with the implementation of the OPEC+ agreements, which have contributed to the stabilization of the global energy markets.

They agreed to continue close coordination," the Kremlin added.

The leaders also touched upon the effort to overcome negative consequences of the coronavirus pandemic for the global economy and finance, including for the Putin-proposed initiative to create so-called green corridors for mutual deliveries of medical drugs, food, equipment and technologies, the statement read on.

"A special focus was made on the prospects of joint production of the vaccine for [coronavirus] infection prevention, developed in Russia," the Kremlin said.

Putin and Al Saud confirmed commitment to expand cooperation on trade, the economy and investment, the Kremlin said.

