Putin Says Bilateral Economic Ties Issue Topped Agenda Of Recent Talks With China's Xi

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2023 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that one of the main issues discussed during the recent negotiations with Chinese President Xi Jinping was the bilateral economical ties.

"We spoke, of course, during these four hours about bilateral relations in all aspects, primarily in the economic sector, and the main emphasis was placed on that," Putin told the Russia-24 broadcaster.

