Putin Says Bolsonaro Will Talk With Businesspeople During His Trip To Moscow

Putin Says Bolsonaro Will Talk With Businesspeople During His Trip to Moscow

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will talk to businesspeople of the two countries during his trip to Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a statement following the Russian-Brazilian talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will talk to businesspeople of the two countries during his trip to Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a statement following the Russian-Brazilian talks.

"Russian-Brazilian and Brazilian-Russian entrepreneurs are working with good results, they timed a series of meetings of representatives of the business circles of the two countries to coincide with the current visit of the President of Brazil. Tonight, Mr. Bolsonaro will talk with businessmen who are members of these councils," Putin said.

Putin invited Brazilian politicians, businessmen and public figures to participate in the upcoming St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 15-18.

"We expect that this year, the 25th anniversary forum, which will be held on June 15-18, will be attended by a solid delegation of Brazilian politicians, businessmen and public figures," Putin said.

The Russian leader stressed that the Brazilian delegation had been always widely represented at the SPIEF, and last year the president of Brazil addressed the participants of the plenary session of the forum via video link with greetings.

"For which we are grateful to him. Once again, I want to thank you, Mr. President, for such attention to our event in St. Petersburg," Putin added.

