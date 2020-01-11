Putin Says Commissioning of Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Postponed for Several Months

The construction and launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline should be completed before 2021 or by the first quarter of next year at the latest, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) The construction and launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline should be completed before 2021 or by the first quarter of next year at the latest, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

Swiss company Allseas has suspended pipe laying amid threat of US sanctions against the pipeline, which are envisioned in the US National Defense Authorization Act for the 2020 fiscal year.

"Of course, the completion of construction will be postponed for several months. But I hope that by the end of this year, or in the first quarter of next year, the work will be completed and the gas pipeline will work," Putin told reporters at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

He stressed that Russia would be able to complete the gas pipeline on its own, without attracting foreign partners.

Merkel stressed that the Nord Stream 2 project must be completed.

"It is legitimized via the new European legislation, we need to make it completed. Germany and other European countries benefit from the Nord Stream. Everyone is interested in diversifying their gas supplies, but this a very important project," the chancellor said.

She also praised "a very good agreement" reached on gas transit through Ukraine.

The Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture between Russia's Gazprom and five European companies. The 745-mile-long twin pipeline will carry up to 55 billion cubic meters (1.942 trillion cubic feet) of gas per year from Russia to Germany through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden. Washington has been long opposing the project, while trying to promote its liquefied natural gas to the European market.