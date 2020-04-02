UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Coronavirus Creates Significant Challenges For Employment Market

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 12:32 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin noted on Wednesday that the coronavirus pandemic was creating significant challenges for the employment market, stressing that the government "understands everything."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin noted on Wednesday that the coronavirus pandemic was creating significant challenges for the employment market, stressing that the government "understands everything."

"The situation is really tough. We are suffering from a double blow.

The coronavirus infection implies consequences for the economy, including the reduction in business activity. This is a serious challenge for the employment market, we understand this, we see everything," Putin told the Russian cabinet, as quoted by the Kremlin.

The oil prices drop is another challenge, the Russian president added.

