UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says COVID-19 Hit Global Economy Hard, Provoking Global Recession

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 10:48 PM

Putin Says COVID-19 Hit Global Economy Hard, Provoking Global Recession

The coronavirus epidemic has dealt a huge blow to the global economy, provoking global recession, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The coronavirus epidemic has dealt a huge blow to the global economy, provoking global recession, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"The epidemic dealt a severe blow to the global economy.

Trade, the work of enterprises, and cooperation ties seemed to have stumbled upon a wall of quarantines and restrictions," Putin said in his address to the Russians.

"Essentially, a global recession has begun, a recession in the global economy," he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE a model to follow of achieving sustainability ..

6 minutes ago

ADNOC’s deal global vote of confidence in UAE’ ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Art Foundation to reopen some venues from ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler approves bridging to bachelor’s de ..

2 hours ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening entertainm ..

2 hours ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening wedding an ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.