Putin Says COVID-19 Hit Global Economy Hard, Provoking Global Recession
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 10:48 PM
The coronavirus epidemic has dealt a huge blow to the global economy, provoking global recession, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The coronavirus epidemic has dealt a huge blow to the global economy, provoking global recession, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"The epidemic dealt a severe blow to the global economy.
Trade, the work of enterprises, and cooperation ties seemed to have stumbled upon a wall of quarantines and restrictions," Putin said in his address to the Russians.
"Essentially, a global recession has begun, a recession in the global economy," he added.