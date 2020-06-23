Putin Says COVID-19 Hit Global Economy Hard, Provoking Global Recession

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The coronavirus epidemic has dealt a huge blow to the global economy, provoking global recession, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"The epidemic dealt a severe blow to the global economy.

Trade, the work of enterprises, and cooperation ties seemed to have stumbled upon a wall of quarantines and restrictions," Putin said in his address to the Russians.

"Essentially, a global recession has begun, a recession in the global economy," he added.