Putin Says Discussed With Lukashenko Economy, Military Cooperation, Global Situation

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he discussed with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko the issues of economy, but also the military-technical cooperation, and the situation in the world.

"The main issues of Russian-Belarusian relations in the sphere of economy, cultural and humanitarian sphere, security and defense were discussed in a businesslike and constructive manner. And of course, the discussions took place taking into account the situation in the world, which is developing in general, and in our region in particular," Putin said.

The Russian president underscored that guaranteeing the security of the two countries is a priority both for Moscow and Minsk, so Russia and Belarus agreed to continue joint military exercises, creating new military equipment, and developing a joint defense space.

"Of course, during today's talks we discussed in detail the issues of creating a joint defense space, ensuring the security of the Union State, as well as the cooperation within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, taking into account the fact that Belarus will assume the chairmanship of the CSTO starting January 1," Putin said.

Russia and Belarus are countering sanctions together in an effective way, consistently deepening bilateral economic integration to improve the standard of living of citizens, Putin said.

"Together we resist sanctions pressure from unfriendly states, attempts to isolate Russia and Belarus from global markets, coordinate steps to minimize the impact of illegal restrictive measures on the economies of our countries. I must say that we are doing this quite confidently and effectively," Putin said.