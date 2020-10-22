UrduPoint.com
Thu 22nd October 2020 | 10:45 PM

Putin Says Extension of Coronavirus-Linked Support Measures for Businesses Possible



MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) There is no need to impose strict restrictions and close enterprises over the coronavirus pandemic, but it is necessary to adjust support for certain sectors of the economy, in particular small and medium-sized businesses, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"There is no need to impose stringent restrictions or close enterprises. But there is need to readjust assistance to some industries, including small and medium-sized business, some require additional support, maybe extension of the tax relief and other measures that have been introduced earlier and are set to expire later," Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club.

During the epidemic, Putin unveiled a complex of measures to mitigate coronavirus economic ramifications for individuals and businesses. Among them are aid for companies that have kept workers in their original jobs despite 1.5 months of non-working days declared in Russia due to the epidemic, as well as additional payments for families with children and full reimbursement of income taxes that self-employed people paid for 2019.

In early June, the government also unveiled a two-year economy stimulus plan worth 5 trillion rubles ($72.9 billion), which aims to ensure economy growth at the pre-crisis level and even higher.

