Putin Says Food Prices Surging Everywhere, Russia Part of Global Economy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Food prices are on the rise across the world and the trend inevitably affects Russia that is part of the global economy, President Vladimir Putin said during his annual Q&A session on Wednesday.

"Today, international prices for food are at the highest level over the past 10 years. Unfortunately, it is a global trend ” a rise in food prices. And, of course, Russia is part of the global economy. [The trend] also affects us," Putin said, citing among the reasons for the rise in food prices the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.