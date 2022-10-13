Putin Says Gas Hub in Turkey Could Be Platform for Supplies, Determining Prices

(@FahadShabbir)

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday about the idea of creating a gas hub in Turkey, adding that it could be a platform not only for supplies but also for determining prices.

After consultations at the Russian Energy Week on Wednesday, the Russian side suggested considering building another gas pipeline system and creating a gas hub in Turkey for sales to third countries.

"During the work of this hub, which we could create together, of course, it would be a platform not only for supplies but also for determining prices. Because pricing, this is a very important issue. These prices are exorbitant today," Putin said at a meeting with Erdogan in Astana, adding that "could calmly regulate (prices) at a normal, market level without any political overtones."