Putin Says Gas Price Slightly Dropped, Russia Reducing Production

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2023 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The price of gas has fallen a little, Russia is reducing production, but all actions are related to the need to maintain the global situation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"We have set a certain price for gas. It has fallen a little.

We are reducing (gas) production, but, nevertheless, we have it at the proper level. prices fluctuate in world markets. But all our actions, including the voluntary reduction in production, are connected with the need to maintain a certain price environment on world markets," Putin said at a government meeting.

Moscow is working with partners in OPEC+ on the matter, the president added.

