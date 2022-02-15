UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Germans Should Thank Schroeder For Cheap Gas Via Nord Stream

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2022 | 09:51 PM

Putin Says Germans Should Thank Schroeder for Cheap Gas Via Nord Stream

Gas consumers in Germany, both industrial and domestic, should thank former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder for cheap gas via the Nord Stream pipeline, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference following Russian-German talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Gas consumers in Germany, both industrial and domestic, should thank former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder for cheap gas via the Nord Stream pipeline, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference following Russian-German talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Gazprom reported in early February that Schroeder might replace Timur Kulibayev in the company's board of directors. Scholz was a longtime associate of Schroeder, during his tenure as Chancellor (1998-2005) Scholz was Secretary General of the SPD (2002-2004), Schroeder's party.

"The German consumer both industrial and household consumers, households receive gas from Russia five times cheaper. Let a German citizen open his wallet, look there and say, answer his own question: is he ready to pay 3-5 times more for electricity, for gas supply, for heat? If he does not want to do this, let him thank Mr. Schroeder, because this is the result of his work," Putin said, answering how he could comment on the criticism Schroeder faced after Gazprom's reports.

He recalled that in the early 2000s, Russia, Ukraine, the German government, headed by Schroeder, had agreed on the creation of an international consortium that could take control of the gas transportation system of Ukraine in order to develop and maintain it in technical condition.

After the new leadership of Ukraine refused to implement this agreement, "issues arose related to ensuring safe supplies to Germany and Europe as a whole.

"And Mr. Schroeder then supported the construction of Nord Stream. Today, Germany receives 55 billion cubic meters of gas via this route, and this gas is supplied under long-term contracts, which are 3-5 times, and at the peak of spot prices in Europe, seven times lower," Putin said.

Schroeder's entry into Gazprom's board of directors will benefit Europe and European consumers, Putin said.

"I think that if such a decision is made that Mr. Schroeder can be a member of the board of directors of Gazprom, then just for the purpose of control, including by an independent expert, who, of course, in this sense Mr. Schroeder is. In any case, Germany, the Europeans will have a person who can both influence the decisions made, as a member of the board of directors, and certainly get absolutely objective information from there directly from Gazprom. I think that this is only for the benefit of our cooperation, this could only be rejoiced at," Putin said.

"Whether this is done or not, in my opinion, there should be elections in June, this is the business of Gazprom itself," the Russian president added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Business Ukraine Russia Europe German Company Germany Nord Vladimir Putin February June Gas From Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Russia Made Security Guarantee Proposals to Avert ..

Russia Made Security Guarantee Proposals to Avert War - Putin

57 seconds ago
 Faisal Vawda challenges his disqualification befor ..

Faisal Vawda challenges his disqualification before Islamabad High Court

59 seconds ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan's unit starts work ..

Election Commission of Pakistan's unit starts work on EVM, overseas voting proje ..

1 minute ago
 Light rain likely at isolated places in KP, Potoha ..

Light rain likely at isolated places in KP, Potohar Region, GB, Kashmir

1 minute ago
 Scholz Says Trilateral Contact Group Should Hold T ..

Scholz Says Trilateral Contact Group Should Hold Talks on Ukraine

34 minutes ago
 Belarusian Defense Minister Says Agreed to Resume ..

Belarusian Defense Minister Says Agreed to Resume Military Dialogue With Ukraine

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>