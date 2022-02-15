Putin Says Germans Should Thank Schroeder for Cheap Gas Via Nord Stream

(@FahadShabbir)

Gas consumers in Germany, both industrial and domestic, should thank former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder for cheap gas via the Nord Stream pipeline, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference following Russian-German talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Gazprom reported in early February that Schroeder might replace Timur Kulibayev in the company's board of directors. Scholz was a longtime associate of Schroeder, during his tenure as Chancellor (1998-2005) Scholz was Secretary General of the SPD (2002-2004), Schroeder's party.

"The German consumer both industrial and household consumers, households receive gas from Russia five times cheaper. Let a German citizen open his wallet, look there and say, answer his own question: is he ready to pay 3-5 times more for electricity, for gas supply, for heat? If he does not want to do this, let him thank Mr. Schroeder, because this is the result of his work," Putin said, answering how he could comment on the criticism Schroeder faced after Gazprom's reports.

He recalled that in the early 2000s, Russia, Ukraine, the German government, headed by Schroeder, had agreed on the creation of an international consortium that could take control of the gas transportation system of Ukraine in order to develop and maintain it in technical condition.

After the new leadership of Ukraine refused to implement this agreement, "issues arose related to ensuring safe supplies to Germany and Europe as a whole.

"And Mr. Schroeder then supported the construction of Nord Stream. Today, Germany receives 55 billion cubic meters of gas via this route, and this gas is supplied under long-term contracts, which are 3-5 times, and at the peak of spot prices in Europe, seven times lower," Putin said.

Schroeder's entry into Gazprom's board of directors will benefit Europe and European consumers, Putin said.

"I think that if such a decision is made that Mr. Schroeder can be a member of the board of directors of Gazprom, then just for the purpose of control, including by an independent expert, who, of course, in this sense Mr. Schroeder is. In any case, Germany, the Europeans will have a person who can both influence the decisions made, as a member of the board of directors, and certainly get absolutely objective information from there directly from Gazprom. I think that this is only for the benefit of our cooperation, this could only be rejoiced at," Putin said.

"Whether this is done or not, in my opinion, there should be elections in June, this is the business of Gazprom itself," the Russian president added.