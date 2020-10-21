Putin Says Global Market for Russian Coronavirus Vaccine Estimated at $100Bln

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the global market for Russian vaccine against the coronavirus was estimated at $100 billion annually.

At a meeting with board members of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, he urged entrepreneurs to become more actively involved in the production of the Russian vaccine.

"According to preliminary expert estimates, the turnover of this vaccine on the world market is estimated at about $100 billion, the annual turnover. This is a good business. And the humanitarian component is absolutely bright, and it is in demand. Such work is in demand both in our country and in the world," Putin said.