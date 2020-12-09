UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Higher Inflation In Russia Caused By Objective Factors

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 08:24 PM

Putin Says Higher Inflation in Russia Caused by Objective Factors

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The inflation rising above the target set by the Bank of Russia has been caused by some objective factors, among others, President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

At a meeting on the economy, the president pointed out that the inflation had lately been higher that the Central Bank's target of 4 percent.

In November, inflation was 4.4 percent, according to the regulator.

"Of course, a number of objective factors played a role, including the difficulties of the companies amid the epidemic and weaker ruble," the president said.

