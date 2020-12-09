Putin Says Higher Inflation in Russia Caused by Objective Factors

The inflation rising above the target set by the Bank of Russia has been caused by some objective factors, among others, President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The inflation rising above the target set by the Bank of Russia has been caused by some objective factors, among others, President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

At a meeting on the economy, the president pointed out that the inflation had lately been higher that the Central Bank's target of 4 percent.

In November, inflation was 4.4 percent, according to the regulator.

"Of course, a number of objective factors played a role, including the difficulties of the companies amid the epidemic and weaker ruble," the president said.