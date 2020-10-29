Putin Says Hopes Ruble to Stabilize Despite Potential US Dollar Fluctuations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimit Putin said Thursday he was hoping that the Russian ruble would remain stable regardless of any possible US dollar fluctuations.

"What is important is not even the exchange rate but the predictable stability of the rate, I think.

And the Central Bank and the government have generally been able to achieve that. This is extremely important and we hope that despite any possible fluctuations in the United States, we will be able to maintain this within our country," Putin said at a forum.