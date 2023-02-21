UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Inflation In Russia Will Approach Target Of 4% In 2nd Quarter Of 2023

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Putin Says Inflation in Russia Will Approach Target of 4% in 2nd Quarter of 2023

Inflation in Russia will approach the target level of 4% in the second quarter of 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Inflation in Russia will approach the target level of 4% in the second quarter of 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"According to estimates, inflation in Russia will approach the target level of 4% already in the second quarter of this year. Let me remind you that in some EU countries, it (inflation) is already 17%, 12%, 20%.

We have 4%, well, almost 5% � the (Russian) Central Bank and the (Russian) Finance Ministry are sorting out the issue among themselves, but it will be closer to the target indicator," Putin said in his address to Russia's Federal Assembly.

Moreover, the share of the ruble in foreign trade payments of Russia has doubled over the past year and amounted to a third, the Russian president said, adding that "given the currencies of friendly countries, this is more than half."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Assembly Russia Bank Vladimir Putin Share

Recent Stories

EDGE launches next generation secure applications ..

EDGE launches next generation secure applications platform KATIM 2.0

5 minutes ago
 Ministry of Education cooperates with Code.org to ..

Ministry of Education cooperates with Code.org to enhance and expand computer sc ..

5 minutes ago
 EDGE signs MoU with HAL to explore business cooper ..

EDGE signs MoU with HAL to explore business cooperation

20 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 2023 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore ..

HBL PSL 2023 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars Score, History, Who ..

27 minutes ago
 Walk held to raise awareness about Zakat

Walk held to raise awareness about Zakat

24 minutes ago
 Global Summit of Women begins in Abu Dhabi

Global Summit of Women begins in Abu Dhabi

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.