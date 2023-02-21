Putin Says Inflation in Russia Will Approach Target of 4% in 2nd Quarter of 2023

Inflation in Russia will approach the target level of 4% in the second quarter of 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Inflation in Russia will approach the target level of 4% in the second quarter of 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"According to estimates, inflation in Russia will approach the target level of 4% already in the second quarter of this year. Let me remind you that in some EU countries, it (inflation) is already 17%, 12%, 20%.

We have 4%, well, almost 5% � the (Russian) Central Bank and the (Russian) Finance Ministry are sorting out the issue among themselves, but it will be closer to the target indicator," Putin said in his address to Russia's Federal Assembly.

Moreover, the share of the ruble in foreign trade payments of Russia has doubled over the past year and amounted to a third, the Russian president said, adding that "given the currencies of friendly countries, this is more than half."