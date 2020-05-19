UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Inflation Slows Down In Russia, Ruble Starts Strengthening

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 06:46 PM

Putin Says Inflation Slows Down in Russia, Ruble Starts Strengthening

Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed on Tuesday to the gradual slowing down of the inflation and the strengthening of the national currency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed on Tuesday to the gradual slowing down of the inflation and the strengthening of the national Currency.

"As I see in the documents, inflation is slightly slowing down, and the ruble has started strengthening," Putin said at a video conference on the implementation of the economy relief measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Coronavirus

Recent Stories

25 IPPs project to add 12,464MW to national grid b ..

5 seconds ago

EU Welcomes World Health Assembly Adopting Brussel ..

6 seconds ago

Turkey Extends Entry, Exit Ban in 15 Provinces Unt ..

8 seconds ago

DPO for ensuring 'law and order' in markets during ..

9 seconds ago

Walmart reports higher profits on surge in online ..

11 seconds ago

PCCs impose fine on 35 shopkeepers overcharging es ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.