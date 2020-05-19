Putin Says Inflation Slows Down in Russia, Ruble Starts Strengthening

Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed on Tuesday to the gradual slowing down of the inflation and the strengthening of the national currency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed on Tuesday to the gradual slowing down of the inflation and the strengthening of the national Currency.

"As I see in the documents, inflation is slightly slowing down, and the ruble has started strengthening," Putin said at a video conference on the implementation of the economy relief measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.