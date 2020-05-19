Putin Says Inflation Slows Down In Russia, Ruble Starts Strengthening
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 06:46 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed on Tuesday to the gradual slowing down of the inflation and the strengthening of the national currency
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed on Tuesday to the gradual slowing down of the inflation and the strengthening of the national Currency.
"As I see in the documents, inflation is slightly slowing down, and the ruble has started strengthening," Putin said at a video conference on the implementation of the economy relief measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.