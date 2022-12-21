MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The Kovykta field with its recoverable reserves of 1.8 trillion cubic meters (63.6 trillion cubic feet) of gas will become the largest in Russia's region of Eastern Siberia, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"We are launching the unique Kovykta gas condensate field, the largest in Eastern Siberia. Its recoverable reserves are 1.8 trillion cubic meters of gas," Putin said at a launching ceremony.

An 800-kilometer (497-mile) pipeline has been built to deliver natural gas to Power of Siberia ” a Gazprom-operated pipeline supplying natural gas to Russia's Primorsky Territory and China, the Russian leader stressed.

"Thus, our most important gas transportation route will be put into operation along its entire length. It will exceed 3,000 kilometers," the president said.

Following his speech, Putin instructed the relevant authorities to start work of the field via video link.

Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said that a powerful gas production and transportation complex will be created in Russia's Eastern Siberia and Far East once the field is put into operation.

Production drilling started at the Kovykta field in July 2019. In October 2022, gas from the field was pumped for carrying out the commissioning work at the comprehensive gas treatment unit No. 2 ” one of the key facilities for the development of the Kovykta field. The unit is designed to purify and dry the produced gas, after which it will be supplied to the main gas pipeline. In the future, Russia plans to put into operation several more comprehensive gas treatment units.