Putin Says Last Year Only Benefited Russia, Helped to Became Stronger, More Sovereign

(@FahadShabbir)

Last year only benefited Russia, the country only became stronger and more sovereign in the economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

ULAN-UDE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Last year only benefited Russia, the country only became stronger and more sovereign in the economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Despite certain costs, I think that last year was only beneficial, given that we have become much more sovereign and independent in the economy," he said during a visit to an aircraft plant in Ulan-Ude.