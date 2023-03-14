UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Last Year Only Benefited Russia, Helped To Became Stronger, More Sovereign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2023 | 09:03 PM

Putin Says Last Year Only Benefited Russia, Helped to Became Stronger, More Sovereign

Last year only benefited Russia, the country only became stronger and more sovereign in the economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

ULAN-UDE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Last year only benefited Russia, the country only became stronger and more sovereign in the economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Despite certain costs, I think that last year was only beneficial, given that we have become much more sovereign and independent in the economy," he said during a visit to an aircraft plant in Ulan-Ude.

