Putin Says Last Year Only Benefited Russia, Helped To Became Stronger, More Sovereign
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2023 | 09:03 PM
ULAN-UDE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Last year only benefited Russia, the country only became stronger and more sovereign in the economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"Despite certain costs, I think that last year was only beneficial, given that we have become much more sovereign and independent in the economy," he said during a visit to an aircraft plant in Ulan-Ude.