Putin Says Moratorium On Fines For Currency Violations To Be Extended Through 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2023 | 06:20 PM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The moratorium on fines for violating Currency legislation in Russia will be extended through 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"We have already significantly reduced fines for violating currency legislation. I would like to underscore that they were completely removed in cases of external unfriendly actions.

By the way, this moratorium will be extended for the next 2024," Putin said during his address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The Russian president also proposed to declare an amnesty for business in cases of forced currency violations committed during the moratorium on fines.

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

