Putin Says Nationwide Unity of Russians Allowed to Properly Respond to Pandemic Challenge

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) The nationwide unity shown by Russians has allowed for a proper response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"Such, indeed, a nationwide unity has made it possible to properly respond to the challenge of the epidemic. Of course, with certain problems and failures, but in general, I can say [it allowed] to properly respond to the challenge of the epidemic," Putin said at a meeting on national projects.

Putin noted that the mortality rate due to COVID-19 in Russia is much lower than in some other countries, including EU states with developed healthcare systems.

"The fight against this threat [COVID-19] is still ongoing, but the main thing is that we see positive dynamics, and now it's important, to act carefully, of course, in accordance with the current situation and continue efforts to overcome the damage that the epidemic had caused to the economy and social sphere," the president added.

Over the past several days, the daily increase in the number of COVID-19 cases stood at around 6,500, while the total number of those infected has exceeded 730,000.