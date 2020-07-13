UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Nationwide Unity Of Russians Allowed To Properly Respond To Pandemic Challenge

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 01:20 PM

Putin Says Nationwide Unity of Russians Allowed to Properly Respond to Pandemic Challenge

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) The nationwide unity shown by Russians has allowed for a proper response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"Such, indeed, a nationwide unity has made it possible to properly respond to the challenge of the epidemic. Of course, with certain problems and failures, but in general, I can say [it allowed] to properly respond to the challenge of the epidemic," Putin said at a meeting on national projects.

Putin noted that the mortality rate due to COVID-19 in Russia is much lower than in some other countries, including EU states with developed healthcare systems.

"The fight against this threat [COVID-19] is still ongoing, but the main thing is that we see positive dynamics, and now it's important, to act carefully, of course, in accordance with the current situation and continue efforts to overcome the damage that the epidemic had caused to the economy and social sphere," the president added.

Over the past several days, the daily increase in the number of COVID-19 cases stood at around 6,500, while the total number of those infected has exceeded 730,000.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Six civilians injured due to unprovoked Indian cea ..

2 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $43.46 a barrel ..

6 minutes ago

Mars Mission will inspire new projects in all sect ..

6 minutes ago

Bollywood Superstar Aishwaray Rai Bachchan tests p ..

41 minutes ago

OPPO Redefines the A Series User Experience with O ..

43 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 5, 266 with 251, 625 cases of Cor ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.