Putin Says No Military Companies in Mali Act on Behalf of Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that private military companies in Mali do not reflect Russia's interests and are not there on behalf of the state.

"Some private companies. Not state (companies). They do not reflect the interests of the Russian Federation.

And if they are located somewhere, they are there not on behalf of the Russian state," Putin said at the Valdai Forum.

In late September, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov explained that in the face of the reduction of the counter-terrorism contingent in Mali, the country's authorities turned to a private military company from Russia.