UrduPoint.com

Putin Says No Military Companies In Mali Act On Behalf Of Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 02:00 AM

Putin Says No Military Companies in Mali Act on Behalf of Moscow

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that private military companies in Mali do not reflect Russia's interests and are not there on behalf of the state.

"Some private companies. Not state (companies). They do not reflect the interests of the Russian Federation.

And if they are located somewhere, they are there not on behalf of the Russian state," Putin said at the Valdai Forum.

In late September, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov explained that in the face of the reduction of the counter-terrorism contingent in Mali, the country's authorities turned to a private military company from Russia.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Company Mali Vladimir Putin September From

Recent Stories

DC chairs meeting for restoration of Industrial zo ..

DC chairs meeting for restoration of Industrial zone

1 hour ago
 Russia, US Implementing Plans Outlined in Geneva - ..

Russia, US Implementing Plans Outlined in Geneva - Putin

1 hour ago
 Paris Conference to Back Plan of Foreign Troop Wit ..

Paris Conference to Back Plan of Foreign Troop Withdrawal From Libya - Le Drian

1 hour ago
 Scotland into T20 World Cup Super 12s

Scotland into T20 World Cup Super 12s

1 hour ago
 Providing citizens with decent life top priority o ..

Providing citizens with decent life top priority of UAE’s leadership: Hamdan b ..

4 hours ago
 Turkey placed under money laundering watch

Turkey placed under money laundering watch

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.