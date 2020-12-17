UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Obviously Beneficial For European Economy

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Putin Says Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Obviously Beneficial for European Economy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin argued during his annual press conference on Thursday that completing the Nord Stream 2 was in the national interest of the European Union and Germany.

"Nord Stream 2 is obviously... beneficial for the European economy in general and Germany in particular, because alternative energy sources ” like American liquefied natural gas that is 20 percent costlier than our pipeline gas ” hurts German competitiveness and households," he said.

The president added that the two-string pipeline, which makes landfall in Germany after crossing the Baltic Sea, was almost complete.

There are some 100 miles of pipes left to be laid. The United States has threatened EU governments and business with sanctions if they do not drop the project.

"I think we will complete this work. I hope that the new administration [of US President-elect Joe Biden] will respect its partners and allies and will not force them to abandon their national interests and returns to fair, competitive practices," Putin said.

Business Russia Threatened German European Union Germany Nord Vladimir Putin United States Gas

