Putin Says Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline to Be Switched on Once Needed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was not built in vain, and "if necessary, please, we will turn it on," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"No, we are not building anything in vain.

We have received the appropriate technologies, we have worked them out. If necessary, please, we will turn on Nord Stream 2," he said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), answering whether Nord Stream 2 had been built in vain.

