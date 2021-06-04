UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Nord Stream 2 Purely Economic Project, Pipe To Germany Shorter Than Via Ukraine

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Nord Stream 2 is a purely economic project, as the gas pipeline route from Russia to Germany is shorter and cheaper than transit via Ukraine and Slovakia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"I want to emphasize that this is a purely economic commercial project.

Those who think or believe that this is about bypassing some other transit countries, this statement does not correspond to reality. Because the route along the bottom of the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany is shorter in terms of the number of kilometers, I want everyone to hear it once again than via the European countries Ukraine, Slovakia, Austria, etc. It is shorter and cheaper," Putin said, speaking at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

