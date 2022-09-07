Putin Says Peak of Most Difficult Situation for Russian Economy Left Behind

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The peak of the most difficult situation in the Russian economy has been passed, both the government and the presidential administration believe so, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We believe both in the government and the presidential administration, our experts believe that we have passed the peak of the most difficult situation, the situation is normalizing. This is also evidenced by macroeconomic indicators," Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The decline in the Russian economy this year will be insignificant, 2% or a little more, Putin said.

"They predicted that there would be a very large recession in the economy, GDP. This will not happen ” there will be a recession, but it will be insignificant ” somewhere around 2”2.5%," Putin said.

He noted that the government had managed to prevent a negative development scenario by applying effective measures.