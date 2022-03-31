UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Previous Level Of Int'l Aviation Cooperation Impossible In Near Future

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2022 | 09:56 PM

Putin Says Previous Level of Int'l Aviation Cooperation Impossible in Near Future

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the previous level of cooperation between Russia and some other countries in the sphere of air transport cannot be achieved in the near future, but Moscow will not give up on cooperation with foreign partners

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the previous level of cooperation between Russia and some other countries in the sphere of air transport cannot be achieved in the near future, but Moscow will not give up on cooperation with foreign partners.

"Of course, there would be no previous level of cooperation with former panthers in the nearest future. We are not going to wall off from anyone, we will not be a closed country, but we should proceed from the realities of the current situation. We have all the opportunities for the Russian aviation industry not only to overcome the current difficulties, but also to get a new impetus for development," Putin told a meeting on the development of air transportation and aircraft engineering.

The president added that Russian airlines should be supported and the availability of civil air transportation ensured.

"First of all, it is necessary to support our airlines to maintain their steady rhythmic operations, employment of specialists, to ensure the availability of air transportation for Russian citizens," Putin said.

The president specified that these are "emergency measures," and added that "it is necessary to adjust the strategy of development of the aviation industry based on its own resources and taking into account the new conditions" in the long run.

Putin noted that the volume of air travel in Russia is expected to increase this year, with up to 100 million passengers traveling domestically. He, therefore, ordered the government to launch a state program for partly reimbursing Russian citizens for airfare on domestic flights. Putin noted that the program concerns all domestic flights from April to October.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin April October All From Government Industry Million Employment

Recent Stories

Russia Still Awaiting OSCE's Response on Cars Hand ..

Russia Still Awaiting OSCE's Response on Cars Handed Over to Azov Battalion - En ..

34 seconds ago
 IAEA Chief Arrives in Kaliningrad for Talks With H ..

IAEA Chief Arrives in Kaliningrad for Talks With High-Ranking Russian Officials

35 seconds ago
 Shehbaz for running NA proceedings as per rules

Shehbaz for running NA proceedings as per rules

37 seconds ago
 RCB confiscates six truckload goods under anti-enc ..

RCB confiscates six truckload goods under anti-encroachment operation

38 seconds ago
 Secretary Info directs to expedite construction wo ..

Secretary Info directs to expedite construction work of Information offices

16 minutes ago
 US Ambassador to UN Will Visit Moldova, Romania Ho ..

US Ambassador to UN Will Visit Moldova, Romania Hosting Ukrainian Refugees

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.