MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the previous level of cooperation between Russia and some other countries in the sphere of air transport cannot be achieved in the near future, but Moscow will not give up on cooperation with foreign partners.

"Of course, there would be no previous level of cooperation with former panthers in the nearest future. We are not going to wall off from anyone, we will not be a closed country, but we should proceed from the realities of the current situation. We have all the opportunities for the Russian aviation industry not only to overcome the current difficulties, but also to get a new impetus for development," Putin told a meeting on the development of air transportation and aircraft engineering.

The president added that Russian airlines should be supported and the availability of civil air transportation ensured.

"First of all, it is necessary to support our airlines to maintain their steady rhythmic operations, employment of specialists, to ensure the availability of air transportation for Russian citizens," Putin said.

The president specified that these are "emergency measures," and added that "it is necessary to adjust the strategy of development of the aviation industry based on its own resources and taking into account the new conditions" in the long run.

Putin noted that the volume of air travel in Russia is expected to increase this year, with up to 100 million passengers traveling domestically. He, therefore, ordered the government to launch a state program for partly reimbursing Russian citizens for airfare on domestic flights. Putin noted that the program concerns all domestic flights from April to October.