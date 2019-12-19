Putin Says Russia Achieved Domestic Stability But Problems in Economy Remain

(@imziishan)

Russia's economy is stable, but there are still many unresolved issues, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

"We have achieved internal stability, [we have] the confidence that the country will continue to develop in a stable way in the future.

This is probably the most important. The economy has changed dramatically. Yes, there are still a lot of unresolved problems in the economy," Putin said during his annual press conference.

The president also stated that Russia had changed significantly, and it was even difficult to draw parallels between the present time and the early 2000s.