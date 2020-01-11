Putin Says Russia Could Complete Nord Stream 2 Alone Without Foreign Partners
Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 09:18 PM
Russia is able to build the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline without foreign partners but timing is the only issue, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday following his meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) Russia is able to build the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline without foreign partners but timing is the only issue, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday following his meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
"Yes, we will certainly be able to complete it on our own, without attracting foreign partners. The question is the timing. This is the only question that arises in this regard," Putin said.