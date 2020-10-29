Russia is expanding the export of gas to Asia, particularly to China, Japan and India, as this region is rapidly developing and has great potential, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Russia is expanding the export of gas to Asia, particularly to China, Japan and India, as this region is rapidly developing and has great potential, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"We are expanding our export to Asia as well. I mean that this market has great potential. To the People's Republic of China, Japan and India.

And to the other countries of this region, which is developing and has big potential," Putin said during the 12th VTB Capital Investment Forum titled "Russia Calling!"

Russia started to export gas to China through the Power of Siberia pipeline in late 2019. According to Russia's energy company, Gazprom, the pipeline will allow Russia to export up to 38 billion cubic meters of gas to China every year. Although, the European countries remain the major importers of Russian gas, with 198 billion cubic meters exported by Russia to Europe in 2019, according to Gazprom.