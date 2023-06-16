Putin Says Russia Gradually Reducing Dependence on Oil, Gas

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The trend of reducing oil and gas dependence is gaining momentum in Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"The Russian part of the audience probably remembers and knows, we have always said: 'When will we get off the oil and gas needle?' Well, this trend is gradually gaining momentum," Putin said during his address at the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.