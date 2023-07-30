Putin Says Russia Has No Intention of Storing Massive Volumes of Gas in Turkey

(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) Russia is not going to store huge quantities of gas in Turkey as this is the place for an electronic platform for trading it, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"Yes, it (the gas hub project) remains on the agenda, but I want it to be clear, it is not oil and not an oil storage, it is gas.

We and our Turkish friends know it, we are talking about the creation of an electronic trading platform ... We are not going to store gas in huge tanks there, it is just a convenient place to set up such an electronic trading platform," Putin said on Saturday.