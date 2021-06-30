Putin Says Russia Keeps Developing Despite Sanctions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Anti-Russia sanctions have become a great impetus for the country to develop various industries and Russia continues making progress despite the restrictions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Whatever sanctions are introduced against Russia, no matter what they scare us with, Russia is developing regardless, its economic sovereignty is strengthening, the defense capability has reached a very high level, and has surpassed many countries in the world in a number of crucial parameters, [has surpassed] the US in some parameters," the Russian president said during his annual live Q&A session dubbed "Direct Line with Vladimir Putin."

Putin emphasized that the world is changing and he hopes that the West realizes that and a new world order will emerge with better relations between the US and Russia.

"Our economy has not just adapted to this sanctions pressure, in some ways it has benefited us. These so-called substitution programs, the substitution of imported equipment, of technologies, with our own, has created a good impetus in the development of high-tech industries, it really benefited us.

I'm not even talking about agriculture, which has made such a leap forward that we could not have imagined in past years," Putin said.

The Russian president also recalled the Mir payment system and pointed out that the Russian financial system has been actively developing.

Asked whether Russia plans any response measures in case of increased sanctions pressure, Putin said that Moscow will not do anything that will harm Russia itself.

"We do not intend and will not take retaliatory steps that harm us ourselves. For example, the Americans are still flying into space on our rocket engines, our rocket engines are still widely used to make American spaceships go into space. We have been supplying them for dozens of years, so why should we stop, to our own detriment? ... If they cross any lines, we find asymmetric methods of response that our partners are quite sensitive to," Putin said.