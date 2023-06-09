Putin Says Russia Lacks Enough Modern Weapons, But Defense Industry Working Rapidly

Russia does not have enough modern weapons, but the defense industry is developing rapidly and will fulfill all the necessary tasks, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Russia does not have enough modern weapons, but the defense industry is developing rapidly and will fulfill all the necessary tasks, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Yes, we still do not have enough modern weapons, but the industry, the defense industry, the country's defense industry is developing rapidly and I am sure all the tasks facing the defense industry will certainly be solved," Putin told journalists.

The Russian president added that currently there is an intensive increase in the production of modern types of weapons.