Putin Says Russia Ready to Help Riyadh in Investigation of Attacks on Saudi Oil Facilities

(@imziishan)

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) Russia is ready to assist Riyadh in its investigation of the attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said an interview ahead of his visit to the kingdom.

The drone attacks on two Saudi Aramco plants, in Abqaiq and Khurais, were carried out on September 14. Due to the significant damage that was done to the facilities, the production of around 5.7 million barrels of crude oil per day was temporarily hindered, accounting for over a half of Saudi Arabia's total daily output.

"We and I personally have been in contact with the Saudi leadership, including Crown Prince [Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud], and we have discussed this incident with him. I told him that I think it is necessary to obtain evidence, to find the culprit and proof that someone is behind this action. And, in general, the crown prince agreed with me," Putin told Al Arabiya, Sky Nеws Arabia and RT Arabic broadcasters.

Putin said that the crown prince asked him whether Russia could participate in the probe into this incident.

"I said yes, we are ready to provide whatever is required and whatever we have to properly investigate this incident," Putin stressed.

The president added that the attacks on Saudi oil facilities did not have a serious impact on oil market, causing just minor fluctuations of oil prices.

"There could be no doubt about it. Such actions do not bring results to anyone, including those who prepare and carry them out. Why? Because if someone expected that this would somehow affect the oil market, the goal has not been achieved. But the fluctuations [of oil prices] were not that significant, in my opinion," Putin pointed out.

Putin added that it was too early to draw conclusions about the perpetrators of the attacks in the absence of the results of the investigation into case.

"Our position remains unchanged: it is inappropriate to assign responsibility to innocent people, until it becomes clear who is behind this action," Putin said.