Putin Says Russia to Decently Handle Plummeting Ruble Exchange Rate, Oil Prices

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday expressed certainty that Russia would decently handle the current period of volatility in world markets and come out with reinforced economy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday expressed certainty that Russia would decently handle the current period of volatility in world markets and come out with reinforced economy.

"We see how difficult the situation is in world politics, security and global economy.

Now the coronavirus has popped up for us, and oil prices dance and jump, along with the national Currency and exchange rates," Putin said in his address to the lower house lawmakers.

"I will use this rostrum to say that I am absolutely certain that we will get through this period, and will get through it with dignity. The economy in general will strengthen, and the most important industries will get more powerful and competitive," Putin said.

According to the president, the need to amend the Russian constitution is conditioned by the recent changes in the global arena.