Putin Says Russia Will Start Gas Supplies Via Nord Stream 2 as Soon as Europe Decides

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Russia will be ready to immediately start gas supplies to Europe if the European countries decide to launch Nord Stream 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Now, of course, everything depends on our partners, consumers in Europe, in the Federal Republic (of Germany).

As soon as they decide to start work, large volumes, additional volumes of Russian gas will immediately begin to flow to Europe. Let me remind you that this is 55 billion cubic meters per year," Putin said.

The launch of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will lead to lower gas prices not only for Europe, but also for Ukraine, Putin added.