Putin Says Russian Economy Beginning To Develop According To New Model

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Putin Says Russian Economy Beginning to Develop According to New Model

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Russia's economy is beginning to develop in accordance with a new model, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

During his address to the annual Congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, the leader noted the active and creative position of the union, which is especially in demand now.

"It is always in demand, of course, but now, due to well-known circumstances, especially when the Russian economy is acquiring a fundamentally different quality, it is starting to develop according to a new model, which was recently mentioned in the message to the Federal Assembly," Putin said.

