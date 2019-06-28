Putin Says Russian Economy Overcame Difficulties Caused by Internal, External Shocks

The Russian economy has overcome difficulties caused by both internal and external shocks, including falling export prices, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Financial Times newspaper, released on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The Russian economy has overcome difficulties caused by both internal and external shocks, including falling export prices, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Financial Times newspaper, released on Thursday.

"We can see that the economy has overcome those difficulties that were caused by internal and external shocks. The external shocks were related to restrictions and slumping prices on our traditional export products. The economy has stabilized. The macroeconomic situation in the country is stable. It is not accidental and all rating agencies registered it," Putin said.

According to the president, the work of the Russian Central Bank "deserves support" as it is related to both the improvement of the country's financial system and calibrated policy regarding the key interest rate.

Speaking about the policies pursued by Russia's major oil companies, Putin stressed that they were "smart."

"It is not about increasing production, although that is a major component in the work of large oil companies. It is about the market situation. They take a comprehensive view of the situation, as well as of their revenues and expenses. Of course, they are also thinking about boosting the industry, timely investments, ways to attract and use modern technology, as well as about making this vital industry more attractive for investors," the Russian president pointed out.