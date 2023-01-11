Putin Says Russian Economy Stable, Dynamics to Be Maintained in 2023

The Russian economy, including the country's financial and banking systems, is in a stable condition, and there is every reason to expect that this trend will be maintained in 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) The Russian economy, including the country's financial and banking systems, is in a stable condition, and there is every reason to expect that this trend will be maintained in 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"We can confidently state that the country's financial and banking systems, the economy as a whole, are in a stable state and are actively developing. We have every reason to believe that such rates will be maintained in 2023," Putin said at this year's first meeting with members of the government.

On the same day, Russian Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said that inflation in Russia at the end of 2022 amounted to 11.9%.